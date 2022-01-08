Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The UAE enters the post-fifty stage with an ambitious vision that looks forward to the future, and establishes a culture of excellence to follow the country’s path to being at the forefront of the world’s countries in competitiveness at various levels, and to achieve qualitative leaps in various fields, as it achieved during a short period of its life, major achievements in its path development and in the history of nations and peoples, and it has assumed leading positions globally in various sectors and fields, to be one of the best governments and countries in all global indicators. It formed 5 main pillars of the national economy’s engines during 2021, starting with the launch of the industrial strategy worth 300 billion dirhams, passing through the historic event of announcing the trading of Murban crude, proceeding to the launch of the first packages of the fifty initiatives, and the launch of the largest event in the world “Expo 2020 Dubai”, to the announcement On the adoption of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the largest legislative development in the history of the Emirates, which included more than 40 laws in various fields, aimed at achieving the aspirations and aspirations of the Emirates for the next fifty, and the year 2021 witnessed the UAE achieving many records In the indicators of global competitiveness and the announcement of huge investment projects and strategic plans aimed at achieving sustainable development in various sectors, according to the highest international standards, which made the fiftieth year achieve an exceptional bilateral by the conclusion of five decades of the state’s life, and the inauguration of five new contracts, based on unique historical achievements.

The report of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center refers to the performance of the UAE government in 2021, highlighting the efforts of the federal and local government. in 152 indicators, and among the top 5 countries in the world in 274 indicators, and among the top 10 countries in 425 global indicators.

The UAE ranked first in the world in a number of indicators, including government, security and safety, finance and taxation, economy, advanced technology, environment and climate change, education, human capital, community development, energy and infrastructure, health and other indicators.

First Emirates

The report monitors the performance of the UAE government in various sectors, including the health sector, where the country ranked first in the world in the number of internationally accredited hospitals, according to the Joint Commission International for Accreditation of Health Institutions JCI, which is an important indicator that reflects the development of this sector over the past years.

Create economic opportunities

This year is witnessing the achievement of distinguished projects at various levels, including the “Emirates Investment Summit”, a summit that brings together investment funds with governments to create economic opportunities, as it aims to attract 550 billion dirhams of foreign direct investment coming into the country during the next nine years. It will be held in the first quarter of 2022, the largest gathering of leaders and investors in the world, to launch economic alliances and economic projects and build sustainable partnerships between governments, global investors and private sector companies.

PyCon World Programming Summit

During the second half of this year, the PyCon Global Programming Summit, the largest summit in the Middle East in the field of programming and the digital economy, will be launched, with the aim of developing talent, expertise and innovative projects specialized in programming, and creating a link between the programmer community, government, private and academic agencies.

Top countries in the world

Today, the UAE is the first regionally, and one of the highest countries in the world in the World Bank’s index of financial inclusion, and the coverage of various financial services, including banking and insurance services, for the largest number of the population. The UAE also ranks first in the world in the growth of commercial services exports, and third in the world in merchandise exports, according to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook.

space projects

This year witnesses the completion of the Emirates space simulation project “Mission No. 1”, within the international scientific research program at the unique ground station “Sirius” 20/21, which extends for eight months in the ground experimental complex at the Institute of Medical and Biological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow In Russia, their mission will focus on studying the psychological and physiological effects of isolation on humans, and team dynamics; With the aim of helping to prepare for long-term space exploration missions, in addition to launching the training program for astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, who will begin training at Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA, in early 2022.

This year also witnesses the arrival of the explorer “Rashid” to the moon, and the Sharjah Academy for Space Science and Technology and Astronomy is launching the mini-satellite “SharjahSat-1”, in addition to continuing work on a set of qualitative projects through the National Center for Space Science and Technology.

The UAE will also host this year the International Space Operations Conference (SpaceOps), in a move that will enhance its position as a major center for the space sector in the world. The sector was established in the country, to be able to attract the best skills from around the world, drive innovation, promote economic growth, and provide new job opportunities that include a range of specializations, putting the UAE on the map of countries that have previously proven their leadership in the field of space sciences.