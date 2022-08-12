Diesel oil price at refineries was readjusted twice in less than a week

O Power360, in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (12.Aug.2022) another episode of the program “Downstairs in 1 minute”. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the consultancy, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector.

In this 10th episode, Pedro Rodrigues talks about the reductions in the price of a liter of diesel in refineries in recent weeks. The 1st reduction, after 461 days, took effect on August 5th. The value of diesel sold to distributors dropped from R$5.61 to R$5.41 – a drop of 3.6%. The 2nd was made this Thursday (Aug 11), with a cut of R$ 0.22 per liter, from R$ 5.41 to R$ 5.19.

According to Pedro Rodrigues, the diesel market “is significantly more vulnerable to shocks resulting from both the pandemic and the Ukraine war, compared to gasoline”for example, and therefore there was a delay in the reduction.

Watch (2mi30s):

