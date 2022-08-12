A new smartphone is finally added to the Motorola family, it is the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultraa device that has been the protagonist of many rumors in recent months, especially due to the camera.

It is in fact the first smartphone to mount a 200 MP camera, a lens from which a lot is expected in terms of details of the photographs, but which is not alone, in fact Motorola on this device has decided to adopt a really interesting camera park. On the back, in addition to the 200 MP sensor, we find a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 117 ° field of view and a 2x 12 MP telephoto lens. To conclude it all we find, on the front, a 60 MP camera.

The display is a 6.67-inch OLED with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, we also find a 4,600mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless, plus 10W reverse charging is also available.

Under the body we then find the current top-of-the-range processor of the Qualcomm series, or the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage memory.

On the software side we find Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 interface, which will surely be familiar to those who have already got to know the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Specifications and price of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Below I leave you a summary of the main features of Motorola Modo Edge 30 Ultra:

6.67 ″ Full HD + 144 Hz OLED display

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU

8 or 12 GB RAM

128, 256 or 5125 GB storage memory

Android 12 with MyUX 4.0 interface

Rear camera module with 200MP sensor, 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor and 2x 12MP telephoto lens

60MP front camera

4,600 mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 50W wireless

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Dual SIM 5G

Stereo speaker

Weight of about 195 grams

As for the priceswe do not yet know those related to our market, but the Moto X30 Pro (name that the device has in China) has these prices on the official store: