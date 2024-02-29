WWhen he reaches for the stars from Mercedes-Benz, he usually chooses the C-Class or the friendly GLC family vehicle. The new version of the GLC looks very similar to the previous model, but progress has been made inside, namely the second generation of infotainment called MBUX. After the big driving report in May last year, we now took a look at the electronics.

The new on-board system brings many details from the S-Class and relies on two displays that are clearly separated from each other: the digital cockpit in front of the steering wheel with a diagonal of 12.3 inches and the Tesla-sized on-board monitor, which is upright at 11.9 inches shows all information. This display is touch-sensitive, the digital cockpit is not.