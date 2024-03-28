Information security | The services of Aktia and the Tax Administration were disrupted due to a denial of service attack

There were disturbances in Aktia's banking services earlier in the day. There may also be disruptions on the website of the Tax Administration.

Actian and the services of the Tax Administration have been disrupted on Thursday due to a denial-of-service attack.

Aktia informs about it on its website and the Tax Administration in message service X.

from Aktia it is reported that the situation has been stabilized and there should be no further harm to customers.

Earlier on Thursday, the company's banking services and card operations had been disrupted.

Customer information and funds are said to be safe.

Denial of service attacks are a familiar and annoying phenomenon in the industry, Aktia says.