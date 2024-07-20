Did you know that your assets are insured with Infonavit for any damage caused by natural disasters such as: hurricane, cyclone, flood, hailstorm, tornado, hail or snow, landslide, volcanic eruption or sudden landslide?

If your house Infonavit has been affected by rain, natural disasters or accidents, you can apply the Insuranceso pay attention to the requirements to apply it if it was Partial or total loss of your home.

The Property Damage Insurance Policy Infonavit also covers if there was an accident such as: a domestic fire, falling trees, objects falling from an airplane or explosion, as well as other types of unforeseen events. The requirements are that you have a current mortgage loanthat your payments are up to date and if not, you can make an agreement in which you agree to regularize your payments. You have a 2 year limit since the accident occurred to make the Infonavit damage insurance valid.

Damage Insurance is a service provided by the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit). If the incident affected only your living placeis an individual accident. In this case, you must report the damage and deliver the following documents to the nearest Infonavit offices:

– Copy of valid official identification (INE credential, passport or valid professional ID)

– Location sketch of the house, in free format.

– Photographs of the damage.

– Infonavit credit account statement.

Infonavit: How to apply for partial or total loss insurance for your home. Photo: Special

– Fixed and mobile phone number so that an insurance adjuster can visit your home at the request of Infonavit and report the damage.

– Estimated repair budget, in free format.

– Original of the report drawn up before the Public Prosecutor’s Office or Civil Protection, this document must indicate the address and the exact date of the incident.

– Annex: Individual damage notice form (You must print and fill it out).

With the damage noticeInfonavit will be able to generate the report to the insurance carrier so that an adjuster visits your home and carries out a damage survey, which consists of taking note of the damages observed during the visit. The damages can be classified as: “partial loss” or “total loss”, this will be determined by the insurer through its adjusting office.

What happens if it is a partial loss?

If it is a partial loss, the insurance will pay you an amount to repair the damage, which will be determined according to its severity. This amount will be delivered by Infonavit through a payment order (DAP) that you can collect at any time. HSBC bank branchInfonavit staff will supervise that you completed the rrepair to your home within a period of 60 days natural from the time the DAP order was delivered to you.

What happens if it is a total loss?

If the loss is total, the adjuster will determine total loss when the damage suffered by your home makes it uninhabitable, for which he will consider the Civil Protection Opinion. In this case, the liquidation of your debt will be carried out. mortgage credit.

When the total loss is a consequence of any of the following risks, the compensation will be double, because Infonavit will settle the outstanding balance of your credit and will also give you the compensation that the insurer determines:

– Category III hurricanes or higher on the Saffir Simpson scale.

– Earthquakes of 5.5 or greater on the Richter scale or its equivalent on the Moment Magnitude scale.

– Tornadoes category F2 or higher on the Fujita-Pearson scale.

Finally, we share with you that the Damage Insurance does not apply to credits. Mejoravit and Cofinavit credits It only applies to the part financed by Infonavit, in marital loans and Unamos credit works under two schemes: if the loans are current, the principal is paid and if one of the loans is settled, the current mortgage is paid.