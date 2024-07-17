Because during the course of payment of the credit granted by the National Housing Fund Institute for Workers (Infonavit) different situations may arise that make payment difficult, the organization has different mechanisms.

Under this understanding, the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) provides tools that make it possible for workers in the Mexican formal sector to comply with the Payment of the financing granted, despite the fact that there are complications in doing so.

And one of these tools is the called “Total Extension” of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), through which account holders can legally suspend payment of the loan without any repercussions..

In this regard, according to the official website of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), this program will apply from the first month in which you stop paying your loan, You will not have to make any payments for up to 12 consecutive months, or 24 months continuously, depending on the year in which you received your credit..

Infonavit allows you to postpone the payment of the loan for up to 2 years; only in these cases

It is in this way that, as detailed on the official website of the agency, the Total Extension of Infonavit is for:

*You have an active credit with Infonavit.

*At least one month has passed without you being able to make your credit payments.

It should be emphasized that the extension is a grace period to which accredited persons who have lost their employment relationship and therefore have stopped receiving salary income are entitled. The term will depend on the date on which you took out your loan, which can be 12 or 24 months..

It should not be overlooked that for loans contracted before July 1, 1997, the rate applies for 12 consecutive months, without interest calculation.

For Infonavit loans taken out after July 1, 1997, the loan applies for up to 12 months, with monthly interest calculation and capitalization. It can be given in several installments with a limit of up to 24 months throughout the life of the loan. Keep in mind that, by taking advantage of this option, your outstanding balance will increase, since, although at that time you do not have to make the required payments, the interest corresponding to each month will be charged, which will be added to your total debt.