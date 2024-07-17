Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- The director of the Municipal Institute for Women of Cuauhtémoc, Abigail Jiménez, was selected by the United States Department of State to participate in the Youth in Politics Program of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

Abigail Jiménez was one of the 20 young people selected, young officials from different countries, such as: South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Korea, Australia, Ukraine, Malaysia and Costa Rica; who will address issues related to the involvement of young people in politics, public administration and international relations, from July 20 to August 10, in Washington, Seattle, Columbia and Kansas.

“I am happy to be part of this training program representing the Municipal Institute for Women. This invitation arises from the good relationship between the Municipal Government of Cuauhtémoc and the Consulate of Ciudad Juárez,” said Abigail Jiménez, who will represent Cuauhtémoc and Mexico at the international meeting.

Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of State, which through the IVLP seeks to foster mutual understanding and strengthen relations between the United States and other countries through young leaders in politics and public service.