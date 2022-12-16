from Health editorial

Those who get vaccinated with heart problems and have light or moderate side effects have an even more protected heart: mild reactions can in fact be the indicator of a better immune response

In patients with high cardiovascular risk Lflu increases the chance of a heart attack by 6 times. However, people with heart disease often forgo the flu shot for fear of having an adverse reaction. The results of a research by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital of the Harvard Medical School in Boston, recently published in theEuropean Journal of Heart Failuresuggest instead that those who experience small reactions of pain or discomfort at the injection site in the first few hours have an even more protected heart.

With the vaccine, a net reduction in mortality in the elderly The likelihood of hospitalizations for heart or lung problems and mortality are reduced by one an additional 20% in those who experienced adverse reactions at the injection site. The experts will discuss it on the occasion of the 83rd National Congress of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), underway in Rome until 18 December: also in consideration of a particularly difficult flu season, with the Australian who to date has already almost one million Italians have been affected, experts recommend that those over 65 and especially those at high cardiovascular risk get vaccinated without fear as soon as possible. “In the 2021/2022 season, vaccination coverage with the flu was equal to about 60% of the over 65 population – he explains Cyrus IndolfiSIC president and Director of the Hemodynamic Cardiology Unit of the Mater Domini University Hospital of Catanzaro – The flu vaccine is associated with a net reduction in the risk of disease and mortality in the elderly and is very protective for those at high cardiovascular risk , for example because he suffers from heart failure or has already had one heart attack; unfortunately many hesitate to get vaccinated fearing the side effects, but the new data show that indeed, those who have small reactions to the vaccine are even more protected from the negative consequences of the flu”. See also 6 Mistakes To Avoid While Buying CBD Dog Treats

The call for the vaccine The US study has followed for three different flu seasons beyond 5200 people vaccinated or unvaccinated for flu who had already been hospitalized for heart failure or heart attack and were therefore at high cardiovascular risk. Data show that 38% of people experienced side effects but 76% of the cases were mild reactions, such as injection site pain (60%), muscle aches (34%) or general discomfort (22 %). The side effects, more frequent in women and in those who had already been hospitalized for a heart attack, but also in those who were younger, in smokers and in those who were overweight, were protective: those who experienced them recorded a 20% drop in the likelihood of heart or lung problems and mortality in the following months. “These results confirm the need to vaccinate people at high cardiovascular risk: the flu can be very dangerous in these patients, increasing the risk of a heart attack up to six times – he comments Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president-elect of SIC and Director of the School of Specialization in Cardiovascular Diseases of the Federico II University of Naples. – Serious vaccine reactions are very few, in the US study they amounted to just 1.1% of the vaccines administered: it is therefore important that patients with cardiovascular problems, especially those over 65, get vaccinated as soon as possible also taking into account that we are experiencing a particularly difficult flu, with a very aggressive and widespread virus already in the first weeks of its arrival. With one million cases registered as early as early December, this year’s Australiana set the record for infections since 2009″. See also Covid today Italy, "we are entering the peak phase: hospitalizations will rise again"

The anti-Covid vaccine The invitation to prevention also extends to Covid vaccine and at the third and fourth dose, which are safe for the heart and blood vessels: data presented during the last congress of the American Heart Association, collected overall on almost 7.5 million doses administered, confirm that the recalls of the vaccine following the second dose do not increase the risk of myocarditis. «Myocarditis recorded after the anti-Covid vaccination is rare and almost always mild, with symptoms that resolve without complex treatments. Other studies have instead shown that myocarditis is more frequent and serious in the case of SARS-CoV-2 infection: it is therefore advisable that people, especially those over 65 at cardiovascular risk, undergo the recommended boosters» conclude Indolfi and Perrone Filardi .