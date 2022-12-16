There’s nothing quite like the feeling of driving a classic car. Whether you’re cruising down the highway in a convertible or taking the scenic route in a sports car, there’s just something special about these vehicles.

Read on as we look at ten classic cars you must drive before you die! From the timeless beauty of the Chevrolet Corvette to the sleek power of the Porsche 911, you’ll undoubtedly find something to make your heart race. Get ready for some fantastic automotive history. So, let’s get started!

1.1961-1975 Jaguar XKE

The Jaguar XKE was produced between 1961 and 1975 and is considered one of the most beautiful cars ever made. It was available as a coupe or roadster, and both versions were stunning. In addition to its good looks, the XKE featured four-wheel-disc brakes, independent front and rear suspension, 250-plus horsepower, and a perfect interior layout.

It was a pleasure to drive, with light steering, excellent controls and gauges, and a four-speed transmission that worked well. In the bends, the XKE was no slouch, either. This is one of the most satisfying cars of this era to drive.

2. 1963-1965 Aston Martin DB5

The 1963-1965 Aston Martin DB5 is considered one of the most beautiful cars ever made. Its timeless design has been instantly recognizable in pop culture thanks to its starring role in the James Bond film series. But the DB5 is more than just a pretty face.

Underneath that sleek exterior is a powerful engine that is capable of reaching top speeds of over 150 mph. The DB5 is also known for its excellent handling and well-balanced suspension, making it a joy to drive on city streets and winding country roads.

With its timeless good looks and impressive performance, it’s no wonder the Aston Martin DB5 remains one of the most sought-after cars on the market today.

3. Shelby GT350

Few cars evoke such raw emotion as the Shelby GT350. Designed by Carroll Shelby, this high-performance Mustang descendant was a racecar for the street, and its V8 engine made it a force to be reckoned with. To get behind one of these classic cars is to experience automotive history in the making.

The Shelby GT350 is not only a work of art, but it’s also a powerful machine that will make your heart race. If you’re looking for an unforgettable driving experience, the Shelby GT350 is a must-drive before you die.

4. 1964-1968 Ferrari 275 GTB4

The Ferrari 275 GTB4 is one of the most legendary cars ever made. Its sleek lines and powerful engine make it easy to see why collectors have cherished this car for decades. But what sets the 275 GTB4 apart is how it drives.

The V12 engine provides an intoxicating mix of power and refinement, while the rear-wheel drive setup ensures every journey is an adventure. Whether cruising down the open road or taking on a twisting mountain pass, the 275 GTB4 is a car that begs to be driven.

5. 1965-1998 Porsche 911

This iconic sports car has been around since 1965, and its timeless design has been turning heads. But what sets 911 apart is its performance.

The six-cylinder engine provides excellent power and acceleration, while the rear-wheel drive setup helps to keep the car planted and stable in the bends.

It has a four-speed manual transmission and doors that open upward. Its engine displacement is 2,195 cc with 130 horsepower. This car can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph. Its fuel economy is 20 miles per gallon.

The steering is telepathic and perfectly weighted, providing an enjoyable driving experience. With its competition record and rally heritage, the Porsche 911 is among the greats.

6. 1962-1964 Ferrari 250 GTO

The Ferrari 250 GTO is a work of art on four wheels. It’s not just a beautiful car but also swift and maneuverable. The GTO was first introduced in 1962 and hailed as a masterpiece. It features a 3.0-litre V12 engine that produces an impressive 300 horsepower.

The GTO can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 6 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars of its time. But the GTO isn’t just about speed. It’s also one of the most successful race cars ever made, with wins at both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 12 Hours of Sebring. If you’re a true car enthusiast, driving the Ferrari 250 GTO is an experience you won’t miss.

7. Mercedes SL 300 Gullwing

The Mercedes-Benz 300SL was introduced in 1954 as a two-seat coupe with distinctive gull-wing doors. It was based on the company’s successful race car, the W194, and featured a lightweight yet strong unibody construction, independent suspension, and a fuel-injected inline six-cylinder engine.

The 300SL quickly became one of the most desirable cars on the market, with its sleek design, powerful engine, and impressive performance. Today, it remains one of the most coveted classic cars and is sure to turn heads wherever it hits the road. Enjoy every minute of the ride if you’re lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a 300SL.

8.1910-1915 Mercer 35R Raceabout

The Mercer 35R Raceabout is a classic car worth driving before you die. This car was built in 1910-1915 and was ahead of its time in many ways. The most significant selling point of the Mercer was its speed, as it could achieve speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. This was unheard of at the time, making the Mercer a trendy choice for racing.

The other selling point of Mercer was its handling. This car handled much better than other cars of its era, thanks to its low-slung design and lightweight construction. Today, the Mercer is considered a classic example of an early sports car, and it is worth driving if you have the chance.

9. 1936-1955 MG T-series

The MG T-series cars of the 1930s and 1950s are a must-drive for classic car enthusiasts. First appearing in 1936, this series offered an original open topped two seater with barely any modern amenities that lasted until 1955. With a revised headlight design, 60 horsepower engine, floor-mounted gear-levers, and wooden dashboards, it’s no wonder why these classic beauties are still admired today. Its 1935 version is the first production car to have independently suspended wheels on both front and rear axles – sit in one, and you can immediately feel the essence of true elegance, luxury, and power at its peak.

10. 1958-1961 Austin-Healey Sprite

The Austin-Healey Sprite, produced between 1958 and 1961, is considered one of the most iconic cars to drive. With its unique British style and 2-seater convertible design, it quickly turns heads wherever it goes.

But this car isn’t all show.

It features a 948cc BMC A-Series engine that churns out 46 horsepower and a four-speed manual transmission, which helps it reach up to 82 mph in no time. Taking a drive in the Austin-Healey Sprite is an experience unlike any other– classic style and powerful performance combined for an unforgettable ride.

Conclusion

So there you have it: ten classic cars that every car enthusiast should experience at least once in their lifetime. While some may be harder to come by than others, all of these cars offer something unique that any gearhead or automotive enthusiast will surely appreciate.

So get out there and start your engines! And be sure to check out Dyler for more classic car tips and advice. Happy driving!