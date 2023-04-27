Thursday, April 27, 2023
Influencers let their baby die for feeding him a strict diet

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in World
Influencers let their baby die for feeding him a strict diet


Russian influencers

The subjects were captured.

The subjects were captured.

The influencers practiced a technique that is based on only receiving sunlight.

In the city of Penza in Russia Russian influencers were arrested, Maxim Lyutyi and Oxana Mironovaafter their baby died of malnutrition, since the couple did not feed his son and just let him receive “sunshine”.

These subjects were accused of committing homicide, according to local media.

The authorities indicated that the influencers practiced the baby pranic breathing”, which is a technique that maintains that human beings can live only by receiving sunlight. The doctor who treated the child after he died found that he weighed 3.5 kg, which would be half the average weight for a baby with her characteristics.

“I wanted to experiment with the child, feed him only with the sun and then announce to others that this is how you can eat,” said one of the baby’s parents.

The influencers were made available to the authorities and they warned that this practice of ‘pranic breathing’ it has no scientific basis and is dangerous.

Laura Camila Ramos
