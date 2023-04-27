Influencers let their baby die for feeding him a strict diet

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The subjects were captured.
The subjects were captured.
The influencers practiced a technique that is based on only receiving sunlight.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In the city of Penza in Russia Russian influencers were arrested, Maxim Lyutyi and Oxana Mironovaafter their baby died of malnutrition, since the couple did not feed his son and just let him receive “sunshine”.
These subjects were accused of committing homicide, according to local media.
(It may interest you: EU confirms special envoy for total peace talks in Colombia).
The authorities indicated that the influencers practiced the baby pranic breathing”, which is a technique that maintains that human beings can live only by receiving sunlight. The doctor who treated the child after he died found that he weighed 3.5 kg, which would be half the average weight for a baby with her characteristics.
“I wanted to experiment with the child, feed him only with the sun and then announce to others that this is how you can eat,” said one of the baby’s parents.
(You may be interested in: Russian military aircraft, intercepted in the Baltic by Germany and the United Kingdom).
The influencers were made available to the authorities and they warned that this practice of ‘pranic breathing’ it has no scientific basis and is dangerous.
More news in El Tiempo
The European Union will impose reinforced controls on TikTok and 18 other platforms
What Zelensky and Xi Jinping said in their first talk since the start of the war
Spain exhumes the remains of Primo de Rivera, founder of the Spanish Falange
Laura Camila Ramos
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Influencers #baby #die #feeding #strict #diet
Leave a Reply