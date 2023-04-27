Influencers let their baby die for feeding him a strict diet

In the city of Penza in Russia Russian influencers were arrested, Maxim Lyutyi and Oxana Mironovaafter their baby died of malnutrition, since the couple did not feed his son and just let him receive “sunshine”.

These subjects were accused of committing homicide, according to local media.

(It may interest you: EU confirms special envoy for total peace talks in Colombia).

The authorities indicated that the influencers practiced the baby pranic breathing”, which is a technique that maintains that human beings can live only by receiving sunlight. The doctor who treated the child after he died found that he weighed 3.5 kg, which would be half the average weight for a baby with her characteristics.

“I wanted to experiment with the child, feed him only with the sun and then announce to others that this is how you can eat,” said one of the baby’s parents.

(You may be interested in: Russian military aircraft, intercepted in the Baltic by Germany and the United Kingdom).

The influencers were made available to the authorities and they warned that this practice of ‘pranic breathing’ it has no scientific basis and is dangerous.

More news in El Tiempo

The European Union will impose reinforced controls on TikTok and 18 other platforms

What Zelensky and Xi Jinping said in their first talk since the start of the war

Spain exhumes the remains of Primo de Rivera, founder of the Spanish Falange

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL