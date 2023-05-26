inflation in the United States which had been slowing down, rose in April, both year-on-year and month-on-month, according to the PCE index released Friday by the Commerce Department.

Compared to April 2022, prices increased 4.4%, compared to 4.2% the previous month.

In one month, inflation reached 0.4%, also accelerating compared to March when it was 0.1%. The April rate was higher than the 0.3% expected by the consensus on the MarketWatch website.

The prices of services rose more than those of goods. The increase in food was practically stable but those of energy rose a lot.



core inflationwhich excludes food and energy prices and is the data most closely watched by the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank), it also accelerated, to 0.4% in one month and 4.7% in one year.

The PCE index is preferred by the Fed to measure inflation, which it wants to drive towards the 2% annual target.

The CPI index, used especially to calculate pensions, it slowed down in April to an annual rate of 4.9% but in one month it grew to 0.4%. The Commerce Department also reported that household income increased 0.4%, against 0.3% in March.

Fed members are torn between raising rates for the 11th straight time or pausing to avoid reining in economic activity too much.

Spending rebounded strongly: +0.8% compared to +0.1% in the previous month. To curb inflation, the Fed has been raising its interest rates since March 2022 and they are now in a range between 5.00% and 5.25%.

That causes banks to increase the cost of lending to homes and businesses, in order to ease pressure on prices.

The Fed’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 13-14.

