He said at the press conference: “It will be a very important match. Being able to play for it is already a lot of stuff: we have followed a path that has brought us here. The team has prepared well, we have to get there with the right tension: I am talking about positive tension, the one that makes you make choices right, perceive the danger when it exists. We mustn’t block our legs or cloud our thoughts. We face a team in great condition, which has won three in the last four: recently they have changed their system, and have excellent individual players”.