Inflation data continues to decline for the second consecutive month and, according to the report published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) this Thursday, the rise in the CPI in the Region of Murcia stood at 3% in the last year, five tenths below the rate registered in October. The decrease in the Region is the largest in the country along with that of Cantabria and the Canary Islands. At the national level, the figure stands at 3.2%.

Food prices continue at a high 8.8% in the interannual rate that consumers notice in their pockets, but for the second month they register a decrease. What most influences this evolution is the drop in the prices of bread, cereals, milk, eggs and cheese. On the contrary, olive oil continues to rise and registers a rise of 67% compared to November of last year. In this way, a liter of oil has a price of around 8 euros in supermarkets.

The decrease in the month of November is driven by a decrease in fuels of 1.8%, which makes the annual rate negative 0.7%. The decrease is also significant in leisure and culture with 1.3% marked by the lower price of tourist packages compared to October due to it being low season. In housing there is also a drop of 1.2 points, 5.5% so far this year, due to the price of electricity.

On the other hand, prices of clothing and footwear rose by 8.3% in the last month due to the effects of the entry of the winter season.