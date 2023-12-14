The Court of Appeal of New South Wales acquitted this Thursday Kathleen Folbigg, sentenced to prison in 2003 for the death of her four children, after this year the court ordered her pardon and release thanks to an investigation led by the Spanish immunologist Carola García Vinuesa who allowed “reasonable doubts” to be presented about her guilt in the death of the children.

The court, chaired by the president of the Supreme Court, Andrew Bell, handed down the sentence in the ceremonial court in Sydney, with the presence of Folbigg, his lawyer, Rhanee Rego, and several dozen followers, who applauded the decision. Now the New South Wales government has the possibility of making an 'ex gratia' payment as compensation.

After the annulment of the conviction, Folbigg, who spent 20 years in prison, has assured that she should never have been imprisoned and that “the system preferred” to blame her “rather than accept that sometimes children can die and, in fact, “They die suddenly and unexpectedly,” he said in statements reported by the Australian television network ABC.

«I hoped and prayed that one day I could be here with my name cleared. (…) I hope that no one else has to suffer what I suffered. I am grateful that science and genetics have given me answers about how my children died. However, even in 1999 we had legal answers to prove my innocence that were ignored.

Genetic mutation



Folbigg, 55 years old and known as “Australia's worst serial killer,” was convicted of killing three of her children, and of involuntary manslaughter of her first-born, between 1989 and 1999. The babies were between 19 days old and 19 months. The accused has always maintained her innocence, ensuring that all of her children died of natural causes and not after suffocation, as prosecutors had maintained for two decades.

The Spanish researcher Carlola García Vinuesa.





The review of this case has taken place after a scientific investigation, which began in May of last year, pointed to a possible genetic mutation that causes lethal arrhythmias. The key points of this new report signed by the Spanish scientist and which led to the decision to grant pardon include “the reasonable possibility” that three of the four children died of natural causes.

Retired judge Tom Bathurst, who led the new investigation, said medical conditions were found that could account for three of the deaths. Likewise, he specified that two girls have a rare genetic mutation while one boy would have had an “underlying neurogenic condition.” Given these factors, Bathurst determined that the death of the fourth child was also not suspicious, adding that he could not accept that “Folbigg was anything other than a loving mother to her children.”