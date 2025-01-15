Inflation in 2024 has stood at 2.8%, eight tenths less than at the end of 2023, according to the final data published today by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) once the value of the last month of the course has been obtained, which It also closed at an average of 2.8%.

Compared to the previous month, this represents an increase of 4 tenths. According to the INE, this rebound is due to the effects produced by fuel prices, which this Christmas have increased compared to the decrease in December 2023, and also, although to a lesser extent, to the prices of leisure and culture, which rise more than in the same month of the previous year.

For its part, core inflation, which is what discounts the most volatile elements of the basket – energy and unprocessed food – stood at 2.6% in December.

With this, the CPI has three consecutive months of increases and stands at the values ​​of July, when it was also at 2.8%. Despite everything, this rebound at the end of the year was one that experts expected, after several rate cuts by the ECB, and the forecast is that throughout 2025 the price boom in Spain will stabilize at around 2 %, the threshold set by the European supervisor to consider that prices are flanged.