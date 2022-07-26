Inflation is hitting the planet exponentially due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020 and the war in Ukraine, which has produced an increase in the price of energy.

Thus, in a commercially interconnected world, the container crisis, derived from the health emergency, has caused the costs of transporting supplies around the world to rise. In other words, if it is more expensive to bring the supplies to the stores, they also go up in price.

The largest denomination bill in Argentina is equivalent to less than 5 dollars

To this is added the fiscal benefits that countries injected into their citizens in order to survive the crisis by requesting large amounts of money from international banks and lowering interest rates to encourage consumption among citizens.

This had serious consequences, since there was a large flow of money, but little supply in the stores due to the failure in the supply chain, the price of the products rises.

Inflation does not give a truce. What has increased the most until April? | Time Among 43 nations, Colombia is in the first half, with fewer increases than Argentina, Brazil and Chile. Reducing tariffs to curb inflation. Photo: Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Commerce

According to a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in 2021 inflation increased due to the increase in the price of food and energy. On average, it exceeded 7 percent in the great cluster of countries in the region; nevertheless Argentina, Venezuela and Haiti showed a much higher average.

The gaucho country showed an extremely alarming inflation reaching 50 percent of the increase the previous yearalmost seven times more than the rest of its peers in the south, such as Colombia and Chile, which were the nations that showed one of the highest levels of inflation.

According to the newspaper ‘El Clarín’, when the 1,000-peso bill came out, the one with the largest denomination in Argentina, in 2017, it was equivalent to 60 dollars.. Currently it is still the highest note on the scale, but it is equivalent to less than 5 dollars.

This reality is already beginning to be noticed and a video is circulating on social networks of a woman who demonstrated the inflationary level that the country has reached by paying for lunch with a large amount of cash.

Protests in Argentina over inflation.

Woman pays for lunch with a wad of bills

Through her Twitter account, a woman revealed the strong economic crisis that Argentina is going through. As she reported, went to lunch at a well-known restaurant and had to pay about 9,200 Argentine pesos (70 dollars) to pay the bill.

Seeing the large amount of money he had to hand over, he was outraged and took a photo of the wad of one hundred Argentine peso bills, which he had to hand over to the waitress for his food.



“This is Argentina today. A wad of $10,000 to pay for a lunch. Do something,” the woman said indignantly.

“Do you remember when we admired Venezuela? Well, here we are” he added.

His trill soon became viral on the social network and already has 15,000 retweets and 42,000 “likes”. Thousands of Internet users have commented on the event, leaving messages of indignation at the strong economic crisis that is being experienced in that southern country.

