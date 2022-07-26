In recent years the popularity of the developer Atlus has grown exponentially, that is because the franchise of Person He came to leave a mark on pop culture with his fifth installment. And now, they find themselves regularly polling on which platforms to put their games on and which remakes fans would like to see.

It was so that through an official direct from the company, a special list was released regarding the recreation of classic video games, which is totally headed by the saga Person. Having the third installment as a priority, one of the most beloved, and which also helped lay the foundations in terms of more modern launch mechanics.

Here you can take a look:

Most desired Atlus games to be remade from the Atlus Survey pic.twitter.com/GFgsQ1XkW1 — Face (@ScrambledFaz) July 26, 2022

1.- Person 3

2.- Person 2

3.- Person 1

4.- Person 4

5.- Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army

6. Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner Soul Hackers

7.- Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse

8.- Shin Megami Tensei 4

9.- Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga

10. Etrian Odyssey

It is worth mentioning that not only is the saga person talked about, but also what was once the main branch of it, Shin Megami Tensei. On the other hand, one has in one of the last places to Etrian Odyssey, brand of dungeon crawlers that has its specific niche of fans.

It is not yet known if Atlus will take into consideration the votes of fans to make the remakes. But for now, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will reach consoles of all brands and pc. First pitch is next October 21.

Via: Atlus