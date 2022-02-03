Since last year it has been rumored that the Call of Duty this year will be a direct sequel to the reboot of Modern Warfare. To date we have not had official confirmation on this, but a recent tweet from Infinity Ward It actually confirms that the Captain Price and the rest of Bravo Six they will return in 2022.

Via Twitter, the team published a brief message but at the same time confirms the existence of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2:

“A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay chilled.”

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty. — InfinityWard (@InfinityWard) February 3, 2022

Infinity Ward Not only is it the studio responsible for the Modern Warfare games, but the phrase “Stay frosty” is emblematic of this franchise, thus confirming that this year’s installment will indeed be a sequel. It seems that its developers will be sharing new details shortly, but at least we already have official confirmation.

Publisher’s note: Modern Warfare is one of the most beloved franchises in all of Call of Duty, so this is a good opportunity for Activision and Infinity Ward to redeem themselves and deliver a title that breathes new life into CoD. Hopefully they have learned from their past mistakes.

Via: Twitter