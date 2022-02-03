The Athletic Bilbao won 1-0 over the bell Real Madrid this Thursday in the quarterfinals, qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa del Reywhere Betis will also be after beating Real Sociedad 4-0.

A goal from Álex Berenguer (89) allowed Athletic to fight for a place in the final of the KO tournament and take revenge for the defeat against the Whites in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Bilbao roars

The ‘Lions’, who had already eliminated Barcelona in the round of 16, ended up winning in an even match, in which Real Madrid suffered from the lack of their injured scorer Karim Benzema and suffered intense pressure from the Basques.

At 9 minutes, Dani García warned with a shot from the edge of the box that forced Thibaut Courtois to show off, clearing for a corner. Real Madrid held back the rojiblancos attacks, unable to find the spaces to get out of the rival pressure.

Real Madrid took half an hour to put goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala to the test for the first time with a shot from Rodrygo (27). The game continued the same pattern after the break, but as the minutes passed, Athletic began to feel the effort, allowing the merengue team to leave more.

When it seemed that the match was heading to extra time, Álex Berenguer cut in the area and released a cross shot that Thibaut Courtois (89) could not stop.

With this victory, the Basque team chain two victories in a single game in San Mamés against FC Barcelona (3-2), in the round of 16, and Real Madrid and will be in the semifinal draw that will take place tomorrow.

While Marcelino played the game from the start with the young Nico Williams in the eleven, Ancelotti opted to place Marco Asensio in the position of the injured Benzema. And he started with up to three of the Brazilians who have played these days with his team.

Perhaps that is why Madrid had a hard time linking some football. Athletic’s pressure was very effective and almost the entire first half was played on the white pitch. Although Marcelino’s men, already mastering the game, missed Unai Vencedor and Oihan Sancet, the two footballers who help Muniain in generating the game.

Even so, Athletic, led by Dani García, reached Courtois’ goal on several occasions with danger. In the first, the Belgian goalkeeper had to use his best resources to clear a good shot by Dani from the edge of the box.

And then he saw how his defenders, Alaba, Militao and Lucas, multiplied to block shots from Dani himself and the Williams. A shot by Muniain to the side of the Muniain net and a header by Íñigo in the last of the six corner kicks that the locals took completed the red and white dangerous actions before the break.

Madrid barely approached on a first play at the Vinicius he made a mistake letting a teammate pass when he had an unbeatable chance to finish off the goal; and in an innocent Rodrygo shot at the hands of Agirrezabala.

Coming into the break, Nico Williams was injured, after a run from his own half that ended up offside after a subsequent pass from Raúl and with the young rojiblanco lying on the ground and reaching for the back of his right thigh. Around the locker room, two more occasions for Athletic.

A header from Íñigo in unison with Courtois’s fist clearance from a set piece; and another header, also in the strategy, by Raúl García in which the VAR checked a possible hand that in the end there was not. Also a center from Muniain to Williams in which Militao was ahead.

Madrid responded with three transitions that they did not make in the first half, by Lucas, Vinicius and Modric, all aborted by Yeray. Athletic began to pay for the effort of continually attacking and Madrid began to see the possibility of getting ahead. In this situation, Casemiro enjoyed a chance, a pass from Asensio, who crashed into an Agirrezabala already on the ground.

The whites didn’t score in the one they had and Athletic did in the move that was presented to them when no one expected. About the hour and in a play by Berenguer with a dribble and shot from the edge of the Navarrese as he did last year and this year he could not repeat. He had a good Isco to equalize in stoppage time, in minute 94, but he shot too cross and was also called offside.

AFP and EFE

