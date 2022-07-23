Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Infectious diseases | WHO declared monkeypox as an international public health threat

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The WHO has made the same declaration six times before, for example due to the coronavirus and Ebola.

World the health organization WHO has declared monkeypox as an international public health threat. The director-general of WHO tells about it Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the press conference after the meeting dealing with the monkeypox situation.

An international public health threat is the strongest statement WHO can make. WHO has made a similar declaration six times in the past due to, among other things, the coronavirus and Ebola.

#Infectious #diseases #declared #monkeypox #international #public #health #threat

See also  War in Ukraine: Merz versus Scholz - German Bundestag makes historic decision on arms deliveries
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The warning system in Saratov will be reconstructed for 238 million rubles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.