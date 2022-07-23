Infectious diseases | WHO declared monkeypox as an international public health threat

The WHO has made the same declaration six times before, for example due to the coronavirus and Ebola.

World the health organization WHO has declared monkeypox as an international public health threat. The director-general of WHO tells about it Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the press conference after the meeting dealing with the monkeypox situation.

An international public health threat is the strongest statement WHO can make. WHO has made a similar declaration six times in the past due to, among other things, the coronavirus and Ebola.