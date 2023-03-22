“For infectious diseases, such as Covid-19, early treatment continues to be important. In fact, if the virus is given time to multiply and gain ground in the respiratory tree, the damage it causes is greater”. said Giovanni Di Perri, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Amedeo di Savoia Hospital in Turin, on the sidelines of the event “mAbs in Early Treatment. Controversies and consensus in the fragile patient with Covid-19: we do not create antibodies”, promoted by GlaxoSmithKline, which was held this morning in Rome.

“Monoclonal antibodies make it possible to intervene before the virus enters the cell and begins to replicate, causing damage”, underlines the expert. “By working immediately in the first few days, the expansion of the virus is avoided, its replication is reduced and that what happens clinically downstream is much milder”, explains Di Perri. “For this reason it is essential not to abandon this therapeutic option that we have available, especially in cases involving fragile patients”, he concludes.