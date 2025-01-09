Inés Rodríguez, collaborator of The Intermediatefocused his first appearance of 2025 on the La Sexta program in the main problems faced by people with disabilities when they want to access public transportation.

“According to your experience,What is the main problem there? And what impact does it have or how does it affect their vital development?” asked Sandra Sabatés.

Rodríguez replied that “if it is already difficult for us to move, if on top of that they put obstacles in our way to transport ourselves a little more independently, since sometimes we can’t drive.

Sandra Sabatés, Wyoming and Inés Rodríguez, in ‘El Intermedio’. ATRESMEDIA

“It’s a mess to lead a life without helpit costs us much more and that cannot be,” the collaborator added. “But you are a very traveler, when we call you you are taking a train, a plane…”, Wyoming told her.

The presenter wanted to know some anecdote about his collaborator that had especially marked him: “I’m lucky to be able to go up and down stairs.so I don’t have much drama,” Rodríguez replied.





“But the other day, coming back from Bangladesh, I got on the plane and the stewardess asked me if I was drunk. I had to explain to her that no, I was just lame,” she recalled with a laugh.

And he added that “Since he felt terrible, he took me up business. So, offend me in that way, it’s nice…”

She then showed a video where she could be seen at the Sol station, in the center of Madrid, there atThe accessibility of the metro network ended.

“There are still many accessible stops missing and in which there are even some who claim to be, but it is a lie,” commented the El Intermedio collaborator.