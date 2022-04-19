According to the information shared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), the Mexico’s economic activity recorded a 0.4% increase during the third month of the year this in comparison to the same month but of the previous year.

“#INEGI presents the updated information of the Timely Indicator of Economic Activity #IOAE, which estimates in advance the behavior of the Global Indicator of Economic Activity. https://bit.ly/3xAaQEe #ComunicadoINEGI”, shared the Institute.

The Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAE), estimates in advance the performance of the economy before the publication of the general index IGAE, a reference of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) monthly.

“For the Large Activity Sectors of the IGAE, an annual increase of 3.1% is calculated in Secondary Activities and a decrease of 0.3% in the Tertiary Sector. The estimates refer to seasonally adjusted figures”, added the Institute.

The Institute reported on a year-over-year advance of 3.1 percent for secondary activities (Industry), in addition to a 0.3 percent decline for the tertiary sector (trade and services). The figures corresponding to February, the IOAE registered a year-on-year increase of 2.8%

“In March 2022, the Timely Indicator of Economic Activity estimates a variation at the annual rate of the IGAE of 0.4%. The series considered present their respective confidence intervals at 95%”, shared the Inegi.

In March 2022, the IOAE estimates that the IGAE had an increase of 0.8% compared to February of the same year. Considering the main Large Activity Sectors of the IGAEfor the Secondary Activities a monthly growth of 1% is calculated and for Tertiary Activities of 0.7%.

“For March 2022, the value of the IOAE (base 2013=100) is 110.9 for the IGAE, 101.2 for Secondary Activities and 115.7 for Tertiary Activities,” the Institute shared.

For its part, the IMCO pointed out that the IOAE is the first estimate of growth in the country, where a slowdown is expected during the month of March with 0.4 percent annualwhile during February the economy would have grown by 2.8 percent compared to the same month of 2021.