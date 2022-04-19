Healthcare Labor Law Expert: Collective redundancies are rare and only work in certain areas

“I firmly believe that the negotiations will be completed before this takes place,” says Seppo Koskinen, Professor Emeritus of Labor Law.

Caregivers mass redundancies, if implemented, would be a rare industrial action that would in practice operate only in a sector suffering from labor shortages.

This is what the professor emeritus of labor law says Seppo Koskinen From the University of Turku.

“Of course, the labor market situation must be such that there will be no new employees to replace those who have been made redundant,” says Koskinen.

The nursing organizations Tehy and Super announced on Tuesday that the strike, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, will be lifted and a ban on overtime and shift shifts will begin in hospital districts. In addition, organizations are beginning to prepare for mass redundancies.

The reason, according to the organizations, is the Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindénin (sd) led to the preparation of a law on patient safety restricting the right of nurses to strike.

About organizations it has not been made public what mass redundancy would mean in practice or when it would take place. Done by Chairman Millariikka Rytkönen told HS that “the rage of the nurses has been quite huge”.

Collective redundancies simply mean that employees resign with a group for the purpose of pressure. For the pressure to work, the labor market environment must be safe, according to Koskinen.

According to Koskisen’s estimate, the number of redundancies may be high, as caregivers may believe that they will be able to return due to labor shortages.

“Certainly not everyone will resign, but you might think it’s many tens of percent.”

Caregivers the period of notice is at least two weeks or one month, depending on the duration of the employment relationship. According to Koskinen, the means is good in the sense that now the parties will get at least this much negotiation time.

“If it happened, it would really be a real disaster.”

KT, the Employers of Municipalities and Welfare Areas representing employers, announced on Tuesday that it considered the activities of caregiver organizations to be irresponsible. According to KT, the demands of carers’ organizations for salary increases are so great that society and taxpayers cannot afford them.

The parties have been negotiating a total of six collective agreements since January. Now the labor dispute is being resolved by the conciliation board.

Labor Court There are only three previous mass redundancies in Finland in the last fifty years.

The last of these was in 2007, when it was also about carers. According to the organization, a total of more than 16,000 names were collected on Tehy’s resignation lists at that time. The result of the negotiations came in the last meters on the day that was supposed to be the last working day for the mass redundancies.

The previous solutions in the archive are from 1987 and 1988. In these, the redundancies were local and relatively small.

There have probably been more mass redundancies, but Koskinen estimates that they are rare both in Finland and abroad.

They are particularly rare in the private sector, he says.

“The public side thinks that society is kind of ensuring that the employer is working properly. This is not a private measure. ”