The National Electoral Institute (INE) is advancing with the preparation of what will be the first presidential debate in Mexicowhich is why he has presented his proposals regarding the moderators of the event.

The INE Debates Commission has proposed Denise Maerker and Manuel López San Martín as moderators for the first presidential debate. Both recognized journalists in Mexico.

However, this decision must still be approved by the General Council of the INE in its next session. If approved, Maerker and López San Martín They will receive a payment of 150 thousand pesos.

When will the first presidential debate be?

He first debate is scheduled for Sunday, April 7 and will take place at the INE central offices. This date marks the beginning of a crucial process in the electoral contest, offering candidates the opportunity to present their proposals and visions to the public.

The suggested moderators must meet a series of requirements established by the INE Debates Commission. These requirements include having a proven track record in journalism or political analysisexperience in conducting programs, availability to participate in training and trials, and not having sanctions for political gender violence.

The debate commission noted that the selection of the moderators was based on three fundamental aspects: acceptability, adaptability and complementarity, criteria that seek to guarantee that the selected moderators have the majority consensus of the political parties and candidates.

In addition to the proposals for moderators, the INE Debates Commission also approved the schedule for the first debate. This debate will be divided into three segments, each focused on specific topics such as health and education, transparency and combating corruption, and non-discrimination and violence against women.