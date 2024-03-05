This Wednesday the CONCACAF revealed its update of the area's ranking, already with the modifications it made to the classification system, with which there were several changes, including the first place, since Rayados de Monterrey now heads the list, displacing the Eagles of America to second place.
As expected, the table features Mexican clubs, since in addition to the two already mentioned, it appears Tigers thirdly, Pachuca is located in fifth, with Lion continuing in sixth and Chivas in seventh. On the other hand, the fourth position is held by MLS with the Philadelphia Unionthe club against which the Tuzos were measured in the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup tying without scores.
Already on the eighth step another American painting appears, Columbus Crewcurrent monarch of the MLSFurthermore, it is seen Orlando City in ninth place, a team seeking a place in the quarterfinals Concachampions in front of the U of Nuevo León; Finally, the Top 10 closes it Los Angeles FCwhile the Inter Miami from the Argentine Lionel Messi does not appear.
Ten of the nine teams in the updated ranking are competing in the Concachampionsgiven that LAFC did not qualify for this edition by losing the final of the MLS Cup. In eighths, Chivas is paired with America for him National Classic of Mexico, apart from the monarch of the United States, Columbus Crewwill collide with the Houston Dynamo of the Mexican Hector Herrerawithout forgetting that Striped will have to overcome FC Cincinnati.
