With the publication of electoral Plan B In the Official Gazette of the Federation, Edmundo Jacobo, executive secretary of the INE, was immediately dismissed from his position, for which the autonomous body announced that it will challenge the measure.

This Thursday came into force Decree that reforms, adds and repeals various provisions of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Proceduresof the General Law of Political Parties, of the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation and that issues the General Law of the Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters, also known as Plan B.

As a consequence, the Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Edmund Jacobo Molinahas been terminated from his duties.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) recognized the work and career of Jacobo Molina in building a Mexico of freedoms and rights during the 14 years he has been in office.

We recommend you read:

“Given the measure ordered by the Legislative Power, the electoral authority endorses its commitment to comply with the Law; however, this Decree is unconstitutional as it invades the powers of the electoral authority and contravenes rights protected by the Constitution,” he warned.

“For this reason, the INE has presented an electoral trial before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation.”

He pointed out that article 41, base V, section A, ninth paragraph of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States establishes that the Executive Secretary must be appointed with the vote of two thirds of the General Council at the proposal of its president.

In February 2020, The General Council appointed Edmundo Jacobo Molina as head of the INE Executive Secretariat for a period of six years.

The INE added that the Constitution also prohibits the issuance of privative laws, that is, against a specific person.

Therefore, neither Jacobo Molina nor the INE can accept the reduction of their appointment period determined by the General Council, and both have presented an electoral trial before the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary.

The INE, despite the departure of Jacobo Molina, has announced that it will continue to challenge the electoral reform due to the multiple unconstitutionalities it presents, and has filed an electoral trial before the Superior Chamber.