Chelsea lives critical hours, the club will play this weekend and the following Tuesday, part of the future of the current sporting present that Graham Potter commands today, at least at the field level. The coach is on notice, he is obliged to beat Leeds United in the Premier League and also, come from behind in the match against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and get a ticket to the quarterfinals, if not, English will be relieved of his position.
It gives the impression that there has even been an excess of patience with Potter, but the reality is that the Chelsea board has been sounding out the market of available technicians for days, knocking at the time on the door of Zidane, who was the club’s number one option. London, however, received a “no” from the French, which is why they are already calculating another path, the possible return of José Mourinho.
The sports area of the London club would be impressed with what the Portuguese has done in the span of a year with the Roma team, thus, they consider that Mourinho is the best positioned coach among those available to take charge of the Chelsea’s youthful squad and make it have the level of play and therefore the sporting results expected by the Bohelys, the family that bought the club in the summer and for the moment have seen spending without benefit. Mourinho would only leave the Serie A team until the end of the season.
#Mourinho #cycle #Chelsea
