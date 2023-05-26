The Commission for Liaison with Local Public Organizations (OPL) of the National Electoral Institute (INE) informed that it was declared inadmissible the selection process and designation of the Presidency of the Institute of Elections and Citizen Participation of Chiapas and a department of the State Electoral Institute and Citizen Participation of New Lion. This decision is subject to the consideration of the General Council.

During the curricular evaluation and interview stage, the applicants demonstrated technical-electoral knowledge, communication skills, mathematical competence and argumentative capacity.

However, due to the lack of accreditation in administrative responsibilities, the Commission determined to leave said appointments vacant in the aforementioned electoral institutes.

According to the draft agreement presented, the people who aspire to be part of the OPL must meet ideal characteristics in their performance, such as leadership, negotiation and teamwork, among others.

As a consequence of this decision, the vacancies will not be covered and the corresponding selection and appointment process will begin, as proposed by the Commission.

In the selection process, a total of 25 people from Chiapas and 45 from Nuevo León met the established legal requirements. Of these, 11 applicants in Chiapas and 10 in Nuevo León managed to advance to the last stage, that is, the curricular assessment and interview.

In summary, only 21 people had the possibility of being considered to occupy the Presidency and electoral council, respectively.

After evaluating this stage, carried out by three groups made up of INE counselors, it was decided to leave the Presidency of the OPL of Chiapas vacant, as well as the OPL of Nuevo León.

According to what is established in article 32 of the Regulations of the Institute for the Appointment and Removal of the Presiding Councilors and the Electoral Councilors of the OPL, the Commission must present to the General Council a proposal for the appointment of the Provisional Presidency of the OPL of Chiapas.

It is important to highlight that, despite the lack of appointments, the OPLs of Chiapas and Nuevo León can continue to operate under adequate conditions, since the lack of designation of those who would assume the Presidency and electoral council does not put their operation at risk.