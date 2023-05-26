This Thursday the first leg final between Tigres and Chivas was played on the pitch of the Estadio Universitario. In a bland game with few emotions, both teams did not hurt each other and ended up drawing goalless, leaving everything for the return team at Akron.
Mexican defender Antonio Briseño made a mistake that almost cost dearly for the Chivas team.
The ‘Chicken’ sliced the ball and it came close to slipping into Miguel Jiménez’s goal. Fortunately for him, the ball hit the crossbar and Gignac was unable to connect on the rebound.
One of the most interesting heads-up matches in this match was between Diego Lainez and Gilberto Sepúlveda.
In an action, ‘Tiba’ put the bodywork to bring down the Tigres footballer in a merely clean play, and the fans messed with the referee for not marking a foul.
The Chivas soccer player, Víctor Guzmán, came out of the exchange annoyed and attacked the fourth official. His annoyance was such that they had to intervene to reassure him.
This was a game with few goal options and more physical contact, and the memes did not wait.
With this goalless draw, the teams have left everything for the second leg. It will be next Sunday when they meet in the defining match on the field of the Akron Stadium to define the new monarch of Mexican soccer.
