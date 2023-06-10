He National Electoral Institute (INE), dismissed the complaint filed against the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for considering propaganda acts during one of his morning lectures while the electoral ban was maintained for the elections in the state of Coahuila and the State of Mexico.

The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the INE determined not to proceed with the complaint filed by the PRD, after AMLO made comparisons of the governments of the PRI and PAN in La Mañanera on June 2, two days after the elections.

“It is proposed to declare the inadmissibility of the requested precautionary measure since the protests denounced took place on June 2, 2023, therefore, they are fait accompli and irreparable,” they highlighted in the resolution.

The president of the Commission, Claudia Zavala, He recognized Andrés Manuel’s statements such as “that the corrupt neoliberals do not return” and “that the continuity of the project is guaranteed”, however, he considered that these were not appropriate because there is no direct interference in the elections.

“Yes, a precautionary protection can be analyzed regarding the possible breach with respect to the duties of neutrality, impartiality of public servants, and especially of the President of the Republic,” he considered.

PRD complaint

He Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) filed a complaint on behalf of President Andrés Manuel before the INE for allegedly violating the electoral ban prior to the June 4 elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila.

The measure was presented by Ángel Ávila, PRD representative at the INE, assuring that in the morning conference on Friday, June 2, AMLO would have broken the principles of neutrality, impartiality and use of public resources during the electoral ban.

Andrés Manuel showed a series of graphs highlighting economic growth, as well as the advance in employment in Mexico, considering his actions as government propaganda.

The federal president assured in La Mañanera that the progress was due thanks to his government, comparing himself with previous administrations.

“That’s why all of us Mexicans should say that the corrupt neoliberals don’t come back; or that they return, but what they took”, declared AMLO.

The PRD He accused that beyond reporting the progress in the government, Andrés Manuel sought to influence the vote of citizens in both states in favor of Morena.