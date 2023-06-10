An indefinite danger threatens the Earth and the few humans who still walk on it survive only with the help of technology hidden beneath the surface of the earth. This is the plot of Steel Seedthe new action stealth adventure developed by the guys at Storm in a Teacupan all-Italian studio.

During the Fture Game Show today the game was shown in a new trailer where the gameplay of the title was revealed, making some of the game’s dynamics clearer. The protagonist of Steel Seed, Zoewill in fact be constantly accompanied by Kobea flying robot that will help her overcome the most disparate difficulties she will face during her adventure.

A world where technology and humanity merge to become one, where the boundless settings shown seem to make the player feel a constant sense of disorientation; this is the new title of Storm in a Teacup which, after titles like Close to the Sun And BLACK, brings to the market this very ambitious title that we are sure will give us an experience equal to, if not superior to, that of the previous ones. The Italian gaming reality is expanding more and more and we can’t wait to see where it will be able to arrive.