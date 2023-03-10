Mexico.- The INE formalized his constitutional controversy against Plan B of the electoral reform in which it asks to immediately interrupt its application so as not to affect the labor rights of the agency’s employees.

In its argument, the INE argues that it is not only defending its autonomy, but also the application of the Constitution, since 200 articles of the new regulations violate 25 constitutional provisions.

“The High Court is requested to grant a suspension and, while ruling on the merits of the controversies, the application of the reform is interrupted and, therefore, of its effects in a particular way with regard to the affectation of the fundamental rights of those who make up the National Electoral Institute and to the political rights of the citizenry,” the agency said.

The appeal, which contravenes the second package of reforms of the so-called Plan B published by the Executive on March 2, is divided into four axes: one, a serious violation of due legislative process by the Congress of the Union.

“In frank fraud of the lawhad an impact on the democratic quality of the reform, since it gave urgent processing to an initiative that by legal provision could not be submitted to it, it did not respect the principle of publicity, much less the deliberative one that governs the legislative body, preventing the participation of all political forces with parliamentary representation”, he points out.

Two, the Legislative and Executive Branch violated the autonomy and independence of the INE, because they violate their autonomy and independence and there is an invasion of their sphere of competence.

three, the Plan B violates the conditions of equity and principles that govern electoral contests, since the changes affect the certainty in the procedures that make up the electoral process in its various stages.

Four, constitutionally attentive against the labor rights of INE staff.

“A series of grievances are asserted for the dismantling of the organic structure and the affectation of the labor rights of all Institute personnel, as well as the elimination of approximately 85 percent of the positions of the Electoral Professional Service,” it indicates.

This in view of the disappearance of 1,264 local and district committees and other positions of technical units and directorates that disappear or merge.

The body is confident that soon the Supreme Court “will restore constitutional order” by invalidating said amendment.

On February 1, the INE filed the first controversy for the General Law of Social Communication and the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities, by allowing public officials to give their opinion on electoral processes, and considering it freedom of expression.