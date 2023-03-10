IAccording to the media, a drug cartel in Mexico has handed over the alleged perpetrators, who are said to have kidnapped four US citizens and killed two of them. The five men, handcuffed, were found at the exact spot of the kidnapping in the northeastern border town of Matamoros, local media reported on Thursday. The Gulf Cartel also left an apology message. There was initially no official announcement.

“We have decided to hand over those responsible who … acted of their own accord and out of indiscipline,” read the handwritten message on the front window of a pick-up truck. The group does not attack innocent people, and such mistakes should not happen again, it said.

The Americans were attacked and kidnapped by gunmen in Matamoros in the state of Tamaulipas on Friday for reasons that are still unclear. Two of them were found alive in a wooden hut on Tuesday, the other two were killed. A Mexican woman was also killed in the incident by a stray bullet. The US citizens had driven across the border for cosmetic surgery, according to family members.

After the kidnapping, the perpetrators came under a lot of pressure. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information. The Mexican government deployed 200 additional soldiers and 100 National Guardsmen to Matamoros. One suspect has been arrested so far. The investigations are ongoing.