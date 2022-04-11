Josef Newgarden won his second consecutive race of the Indycar 2022 in Long Beach (he had already won in Texas on March 20), the third round of the American open-wheel championship. The victory of the 31-year-old from the Penske team came after a race full of accidents, with the last safety car coming in with ten laps to go.

duel with grosjean

–

Newgarden, Indycar champion in 2017 and 2019, played for the victory with the former French F1 driver Romain Grosjean, driver of the Andretti team, nose to nose until the decisive moment: with ten laps to go, the former Nascar of team Ganassi, Jimmie Johson, hit the wall involving David Malukas in the incident. Damaged cars and safety car inside. The race, resumed with 4 laps to complete, immediately restarted with a thousand: Grosjean tried to pass Newgarden and ended up touching the wall too, while Takuma Sato (former F1 and two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500) in another attempt overtaking triggered an accident that drew the safety car to the track. At that point, with one lap to go, Newgarden crossed the line “under guard” by the safety, ahead of Grosjean and the 2021 champion, Alex Palou.