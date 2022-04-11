The Ffp2 mask? It is also effective against the Omicron variant of the covid. “Nobody should put it aside and when I say nobody I am also referring to those who had the disease a few months ago and think they can get rid of it feeling immune. Nothing could be more wrong. Indoors you have to protect yourself, the Ffp2 is also effective against Omicron. more and more contagious variants and even vaccinated people risk becoming infected. Circulation is sustained and it is also demonstrated by the appearance of recombinant strains that originate in people infected with two different viruses “. To say this Antonella Viola, immunologist, scientific director of the pediatric research institute Città della Speranza in Padua, in an interview in the ‘Corriere della Sera’.

“I believe that in this phase – continues the immunologist – one feels too calm. It is worth making a small sacrifice, covering the nose and mouth when entering closed places. Getting sick from Covid, even for those vaccinated with three doses, does not it is a painless experience. It can come out with unpleasant consequences. A slow recovery, tiredness, difficulty in regaining taste and smell, effects on the heart, nervous system and metabolism. Furthermore, there is the possibility of reinfection with Omicron after contracting the variant that preceded it, Delta “.

As for the appearance of recombinations of the virus, the result of the mixing of gene fragments of two sub-variants of Omicron, “I do not see great dangers. In a few months Omicron has taken over. Now it is different. The first recombinant viruses were sequenced in January and cases haven’t increased. It shouldn’t be an emerging danger, “he concludes.