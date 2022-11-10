Industry | New orders in industry grew by 13 percent: “The recession is coming slowly,” estimates the economist

Danske Bank’s Chief Economist Pasi Kuoppamäki stated that production still grew decently and quite widely in September.

Industry the value of new orders in September was 13 percent higher than a year earlier, says Statistics Finland.

Between January and September, orders grew by 9.1 percent compared to the same period last year. The greatest growth was in the chemical industry, whose order value increased by 41.7 percent.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production grew by 1.3 percent in September compared to August, and production adjusted for working days was four percent higher than in September of last year.

Production increased in September in almost all main industries compared to August. In the electrical and electronics industry, production grew the most, 6.9 percent.

Compared to last year, electricity, gas, heating and air conditioning maintenance saw the biggest increase in production, with production increasing by 11.4 percent. In the forest industry, production increased by 6.4 percent, in the metal industry by 5.5 percent, and in the electrical and electronics industry by 4.1 percent compared to September of last year.

Mining and quarrying suffered the most, as production decreased by 9.8 percent in the industry. Production in the food industry was 2.3 percent less than a year earlier.

“Good. There is enough of the old order base and new orders are coming, albeit more slowly. The recession comes slowly”, Kuoppamäki tweeted.