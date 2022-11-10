Government, Crosetto: “Behind every departure from Africa, money to traffickers”

Guido Crosetto sends a clear message to Europe on the migrant issue. “We want obligeto force, the European Union – explains the Minister of Defense to Messaggero – not to turn away and take one serious decisionrational, definitive that takes into account the rules, reality, the concrete possibility of welcoming people by giving them a chance to integratewithout ending up in the abyss of exploitation, of poverty, of alienation. Let the migrants go ashore, not caring what theirs will be destiny it is not a serious way of dealing with them, but just a choice for wash your conscience without doing anything”.

“Integration – continues Crosetto al Messaggero – is not done like this, you don’t do it under pressure“. There is now a clash with Paris about migrants France argues that the Italian government does not respect the rules and that it is “unacceptable“the refusal to accept the ship Ocean Viking. “Italy – replies Crosetto – in this phase he has shown that he knows how to combine the rigor with humanity, welcoming the weak with the will to think about the problem of illegal immigration. Even the Vatican pointed out that Italy should not be left alone. We must prevent the traffickers from profit on human lives: behind every departure from Africa there are thousands of euros paid to traffickers e smugglers“.

