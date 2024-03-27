Dubai (Etihad)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched the Industrial Technology Transformation Index Use Case Guide to provide manufacturers and stakeholders with detailed information on successful experiences, insights and recommendations on the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and sustainability initiatives in the industrial sector.

The comprehensive guide includes more than 90 use cases extracted from 1,530 applications for Industry 4.0 and sustainability initiatives, which present potential investment opportunities worth 1.5 billion dirhams from 9 priority sectors within the industrial landscape in the UAE, in addition to the results reached based on evaluations of the application. Industrial technological transformation index.

The initiative is consistent with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, “Project 300 Billion,” to enhance innovation by accelerating the adoption of advanced technology across the entire industrial value chain, in addition to supporting the growth of local industries and enhancing their global competitiveness.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, we focus on supporting the growth of the industrial and technological sectors by establishing a legal and legislative system that provides advantages, enablers and facilities, launching supportive initiatives, programs and plans, and providing the appropriate environment to enhance competitiveness.” “In order to ensure an increase in the industrial sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product.”

He added: “We are working at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to develop and launch initiatives aimed at encouraging the adoption of artificial intelligence applications in the sector, and we are pleased to launch the use case guide for the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, which is considered an unprecedented experience that helps the leaders of industrial institutions in the Emirates develop their institutions’ policies and make decisions.” It enhances the growth of industries in the country, supports technological transformation, benefits from the successful implementation of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things across the national industrial sector, enhances innovative solutions, and increases the role of technology in the industrial sector on the basis of innovation and anticipating the future.”

For her part, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “The use case guide for the Industrial Technological Transformation Index is an important step towards enabling the industrial sector to make decisions that pave the way for a more innovative and sustainable future in the field of manufacturing, in line with the objectives of the national strategy.” For industry and advanced technology to enhance the growth, development and competitiveness of the national industrial sector and push the pace of reliance on innovative solutions and the employment of modern and advanced technology, as more than 92% of the companies evaluated by the guide have adopted sustainability initiatives, while the percentage of manufacturers who have integrated Advanced Industries 4.0 applications in their businesses reached about 32%, which demonstrates the rapid pace of development of the sector, and provides companies – especially small and medium enterprises – with an opportunity to enhance performance and efficiency in line with local and global best practices.”

The Industrial Technology Transformation Index use case guide, which was launched during an advanced training course for executives from large, small and medium industrial companies in the UAE along with technology companies and academia, aims to showcase the successful implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies across the national industrial sector.

The training course, titled “The Importance of Innovation: Building an Advanced Industrial Sector that Employs the Latest Technologies,” which was hosted by the Ministry at its headquarters in Dubai in the presence of a group of experts and stakeholders, discussed the most important use cases, implementable strategies, problem-solving visions, and modern technologies.

Participants also discussed potential opportunities and challenges related to integrating the outcomes of innovative application experiences into their operations.

The guide, which was drafted based on accurate evaluation reports, details successful experiences of using and employing “Industry 4.0” in specific fields and applications, and identifies the basic principles that enable manufacturers in the UAE to adopt “Industry 4.0” in their businesses, achieve digital transformation, and enhance the efficiency of their businesses. The guide also highlights the importance of taking advantage of advanced technologies to raise efficiency and productivity by employing them to carry out periodic tasks, such as “pre-maintenance of machines and factories,” “automating institutional processes using robots,” and other operations.

The Industrial Technological Transformation Index was launched in February 2023 under the umbrella of the Technological Transformation Programme, with the aim of empowering companies and helping them digitally transform and develop their businesses. The index is a comprehensive tool to measure digital maturity and sustainability, and provides a detailed roadmap to enhance production in a smarter and more sustainable way. The index, which was developed in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, measures the rates of “Industry 4.0” employment and sustainability practices in factories, to advance carbon reduction efforts in line with the strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.