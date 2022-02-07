Transport There is now competition for electric car breaks: Fast food chains, among others, are expanding their charging networks

According to Recharge, a provider of download services, restaurants along the main roads have proved to be popular stops.

Fast food chains, such as McDonald’s and Hesburger, are expanding their electric car charging networks across Finland.

Is this the start of a race to attract electric motorists to the restaurant?

“Yes, I would dare say that,” says the chairman of the Electric Motorists Association Kirsi Immonen.

He is not surprised by the trend, but rather says that he has been waiting for such news.

“Big chains have clearly woken up to this competition. I strongly believe that this is the future and that competition in Finland has already intensified, ”says Immonen.

“For myself, at least the food break is the longest break while driving, and yes, the Electric Motorist will be happy to take a break where there are services. Combining lunch or dinner with a recharge is, in my opinion, the most pleasant way to take a break when compared to a cold station. ”

McDonald’s 21 of the restaurants have a Recharge charging station. The points have been opened for the past six months.

Charging points for electric cars can be found in Ala-Tikkurila in Helsinki, Kivikko and Pukinmäki, Kauniaistentie and Suomenoja in Espoo, Tammisto in Vantaa and Varisto, Järvenpää, Joensuu, Kaakkuri in Tampere, Kaukajärvi in ​​Tampere, Päijänne in Lahti, , About the restaurants of Tulaula and Tourula in Jyväskylä.

The network has 12 high-power chargers, six satellite fast charging systems and ten fast charging points. More are planned to open.

According to Immonen, high-power charging is best suited for a fast food place.

“It allows for a quick stop and eating. It can take up to ten minutes to charge. ”

According to Recharge, restaurants located especially along the main roads, offering multi-car high-power charging at the same time, have proven to be popular charging and stopping places during peak hours.

According to Hesburger, electric car recharging points are regularly used by a growing number of customers.

Hesburger said in December last year that a new, more powerful Helen charger will be added to seven restaurants in the chain during the spring of 2022. According to the chain, the device charges an average of 100 kilometers of electricity in 15 minutes.

These charging points are the Hesburgers of Konala in Helsinki, Varissuo in Turku and Kaseviene, Kalevankatu in Hyvinkää, Liminga, Parkano and Pulkkila in Siikalatva.

Later, points will also be added to other restaurants.

There are also extensive charging points for electric cars at ABC stations, Juustoport roadside cafés and in connection with Prisms and K-stores.