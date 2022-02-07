Indonesia has tightened movement restrictions in Jakarta, Bandung and Bali to the second highest level, with cases of the Omicron mutant rising rapidly.

Luhut Panjaitan, the minister responsible for dealing with the Corona pandemic in Java and Bali, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying that the restrictions, which include restricting numbers in public places and reducing the working hours of cafes and restaurants, will continue for a week.

He added in a press conference today, Monday, that the daily cases of infection in these areas exceeded the cases of infection during the previous outbreak.

He pointed out that the testing and tracing process must be improved in these areas, and hospital admissions should be reduced before restrictions are eased.