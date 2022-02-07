School abuse, “Many girls harassed like me, must be stopped”

The Valentini-Majorana high school in Castrolibero in the province of Cosenza ended up in the crosshairs of the inspectors of the ministry of School who will be in the institute today to clarify the case. Different students and former students of the institute – reads the Republic – have reported having suffered sexual harassment by one teacher, but two others are also investigated. Diana has 21 years and black hair. You are studying fashion design in Milan. Only when she went up north did she start a new life, did she make sense of “the unease who accompanied me “, he slowly understood” what had happened to me in high school and what that professor of Math and physics. To me and to dozens of other girls. If I wore my tail high, he would call me beautiful mare and he said he wanted to gallop. She made constant comments on mine otherwise, my ass, my sex life. She often sought the hug, with the dead hand she tried to touch her breasts. To me, to others “.

“Those violence – continues one of the girls harassed in Repubblica – they were never finished, the professor he never stopped. I had to do something and so I built one Instagram page, the Callout, in which I told my past. In a few hours the other testimonies arrived. Like the story of the breast photography: either you turn me an intimate WhatsApp or I don’t give you enough. The principal after this episode limited herself to suspend prof for a month, then to change his plexus. Who has tried to report, starting with the school representatives, was rejected“.

