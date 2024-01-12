If you are interested, come on here you will be able to download the trial version for PS5, while a this address find the one for PS4. Alternatively you can open the PlayStation Store from the console and download it directly from there.

As promised, Cygames today released the free demo Of Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PS5 and PS4 via PlayStation Store, thus offering players a taste of the anime-style action RPG arriving in stores in a few weeks.

What does the demo include?

The demo includes three different modes. There “Story” mode allows you to try a portion of the main campaign of Granblue Fantasy: Relink and by completing it you will also get rewards to download into the full game.

In the “Mission” mode you can tackle a series of quests, alone or in a group with friends and online players. Also in this case, completing them will give you rewards for the full version of the game. Finally, the “Tutorial” mode, as the name suggests, allows you to familiarize yourself with the game systems and the 11 available characters.

We remind you that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be available starting fromFebruary 1, 2024 on PS5, PS4 and PC (Steam). In addition to the demo, to while away the wait before the launch of this action RPG you can watch the episodes of the anime for free on YouTube.