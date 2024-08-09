Ciudad Juárez— The Indios de Juárez came out determined not to lose in front of their fans and were able to overcome an early four-run disadvantage to defeat the Parral Miners 8-7 in a heart-stopping game on Thursday and move one win away from advancing to the semifinals of the 2024 season of the State Baseball League.

With the win, the team from the border puts the series in its favor 2-1, so it needs to win this Friday in the fourth game of the series to be on the other side. That fourth duel will also be played at the Juárez Stadium starting at 7:30 pm.

The right-handed pitcher from Juarez, Efraín Contreras, was in charge of opening the game from the mound of the shots and after a work of six complete innings he was credited with the victory.

“First of all, thank you very much to all the wonderful fans, I think they are number one and I am nothing but grateful to all the people, to all my teammates and to the entire board of directors,” said Contreras after the victory on Indios TV.

“Don’t think badly of us, we are working hard because we want the championship. We haven’t won for 24 years and this year is the good one. Don’t lose hope, fans, we love you very much, keep your spirits up,” was the message from the pitcher from Juarez to the fans of the Indians.

In this third game, the border tribe had to row against the current after Parral took a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

The Indians responded in the bottom of that inning with a two-out RBI single by Rodolfo Soto and got within one of tying the game with two more runs in the third inning, supported by a home run by Kevin Zamudio.

The Juarez team tied the game in the fifth inning and in the sixth a cluster of four runs, two of them driven in by Carlos ‘Hulk’ Díaz, put the border tribe ahead for the first time in the game, 8-4.

The Miners responded and added excitement to the game with a RBI single by Fernando Vázquez in the fateful seventh inning, followed by a wild pitch by reliever Alex Carrillo with the bases loaded, which gave way to the visitors’ sixth run.

To add more excitement to the game, in the top of the eighth inning, with two outs, Parral scored the seventh with a single by Uziel Calzada against the offers of Edwin Zamudio, who in the end achieved the save, while Christhofer Lozoya was charged with the loss.