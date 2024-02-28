The MotoGP winter tests spoke clearly: each of the five days (both in Malaysia and Qatar) was dominated by a 2024 version Ducati. On both tracks where it was tested, Pecco Bagnaia had the last word, with times lower than the official record of the respective circuits.

In both cases, the reigning world champion lapped eight tenths below the reference established just three months ago in the context of the race. Furthermore, he wasn't the only one to show extreme speed, because Ducati once again placed its bikes at the top of the rankings.

For Gigi Dall'Igna there is no doubt that the latest tests carried out in Qatar represented “a step forward”. While the competition, in most cases, was still busy evaluating important parts and building the package for the start of the championship, Ducati had already approved most of the innovations in the Sepang tests. Therefore, he was looking for nothing more than confirmation of the choices he had made.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Two days of testing confirmed the riders' sensations with the bike and the times recorded amply demonstrated this,” summarized the general director of Ducati Corse at the end of the tests in Qatar. The technical balance is “excellent”, say the factory team riders: “We have further improved the power distribution, a distinctive feature of the GP24, maintaining the balance of all the parts involved. The team did a remarkable job after the tests in Malaysia and I am very happy.”

“More generally, I am satisfied with the 2024 package, which seems to have come together really well in all respects, even if we are well aware of the unknowns that each grand prix may have in store for us. Only when we continue with the championship will we realize the work of the current performances”, he underlined in reference to the recent breathtaking times recorded by his bikes.

“There is no denying it, these are remarkable times, but, as we have already underlined, what counts is what our riders feel on the bike, in addition to the enthusiasm they share in the garage. There are still some things to sort out before the start of the season, but we have clear ideas on how much and how to move.

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

His politeness, or perhaps his knowledge of racing, means that Dall'Igna does not claim victory so soon, even if the performances shown at the beginning of the year make Ducati the big favorite for the championship which will begin in a few days. The upcoming eight months of competition leave the field open to unexpected events and developments, so Gigi is careful not to exclude other brands from the fight.

“We are aware of the fact that our opponents have not stood idly by and they too have made progress. Let's also take into consideration the fact that the top 10 is within seven tenths and that everyone lapped below the previous track record. This forces us not only to interpret the timed results of these tests in a positive way, but also not to let our guard down in a championship that promises to be incredibly competitive.”

Davide Tardozzi, official Ducati team manager, supports Dal'Igna's claims despite his legendary trust in the brand. “We are very happy, because in Qatar we had confirmation of what we had seen in Sepang, knowing that the 2024 bike has evolved correctly,” he says. “The riders are very satisfied and very fast. We will arrive here, for the race, in a great state of mind. However, we see that our opponents have progressed a lot and we think that the competition will be very tough.”