Another scandal was reported in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In the midst of the Games, a case of sexual harassment involving an African athlete arose.

According to the French Public Prosecutor’s Officea fighter from the Olympic delegation of Egypt was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning for sexually assaulting a woman outside a bar in Paris. The athlete is accused of having touched her behind.

Place du Trocadero awaiting the arrival of the Olympic delegations. Photo:EFE Share

As explained by the agency AFPthe arrested person is Mohamed Elsayed, who won bronze in the Greco-Roman wrestling of 67 kilos, in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Egyptian, who was eliminated in the round of 16 of the discipline, is accused of “placing his hand on a client’s buttocks.”

The arrest, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Officeoccurred at around 5 a.m. in France at the Oz café, and according to Le Parisien the athlete was completely drunk.

This is not the first sexual assault to have been reported in connection with the Paris Olympics, which began on July 26 and end this Sunday.

The father of the Croatian Barbara MaticOlympic judo champion in the under 70kg category, was arrested on 1st of this month for giving an unconsensual kiss to a volunteer just after her daughter had won. The case has now been dropped by the courts.

Celine Dion at the 2024 Olympics ceremony. Photo:@Olympics Share

SPORTS

With EFE.