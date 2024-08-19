Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It is one of the most anticipated video games by Xbox fans. Although it doesn’t have an official release date yet, it will be one of the exclusives for Microsoft’s console when it comes out this year. It seems that we already know when we will step into the shoes of the eighties hero.

According to well-known insider Nate the Hate, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be arriving sometime in December. This is on Xbox consoles and PC. We must also remember that the title will be available from day one in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog.

That’s not all, as according to sources, the archaeologist’s adventure will only be a temporary exclusive. After a few months, the title will be available to enjoy on PlayStation 5. Although he did not give an exact date, he assured that it will be released in the first half of 2025. That is, at any time between January and June of next year.

This rumor is happening right now when other stories circulate about older Xbox exclusives making their way to other platforms. It was originally thought that Forza Horizon 5 was next, but it looks like it will be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Perhaps we’ll soon find out if this insider’s information was true.

What can we expect from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It’s a whole new archaeologist experience in video games. Here again he will embark on a race against the Nazis to reveal the secrets of the eponymous great circle.. All in an action-packed adventure with the elements we love most from their stories.

It will be presented in first person and will feature hand-to-hand combat, the use of a whip, as well as various firearms. There will also be sections where we will have to use our intellect to solve puzzles and advance towards different treasures. Does this catch your attention?

