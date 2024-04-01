As part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, the UAE continues to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the brotherly Palestinian people, and in this regard, it was keen to provide aid baskets designated for children and women in the Gaza Strip, which contributes to providing their basic needs.

His Excellency Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the Authority, within Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” and in cooperation and coordination with all concerned authorities, is continuously preparing aid baskets designated for children and women that include all the basic supplies that meet their needs, as part of Humanitarian relief and food aid is sent daily to the Gaza Strip, especially in the north of the Strip.

His Excellency said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM: “Providing these baskets comes within the integrated relief efforts undertaken by the state to provide humanitarian aid that reaches Gaza through air drops of aid that are constantly announced by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, or by The route of UAE aid convoys entering through the Rafah land crossing.

He stressed the keenness to provide relief and food aid that meets the needs of all the brotherly Palestinian people, especially women and children, pointing out that these baskets are provided alongside other comprehensive baskets that include all relief and food materials.

He stated that the UAE is one of the countries in the world that provides the most aid to the Gaza Strip, and it embodies the directives of the wise leadership to stand by the brotherly Palestinian people in this humanitarian crisis from which they are suffering, and it also reflects the country’s leadership in global humanitarian work.

He pointed out that Eid clothing is currently being prepared in preparation for its delivery to the Gaza Strip, stressing that the Emirates Red Crescent and all relevant state institutions are working closely to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people on an ongoing and sustainable basis.