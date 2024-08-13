Geoff Keighley has announced that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle to be shown in action at Opening Night Livethe event that the journalist presents every year and which will open the 2024 edition of Gamescom in Cologne.

“Tune into Gamescom Opening Night Live for a new look at Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle Tuesday 20th August, live from 8pm“, Keighley wrote, without specifying what kind of presentation it will be.

In light of what Microsoft has already shown, however, we imagine that it will be a gameplay demo for the title from MachineGames, which is still mostly shrouded in mystery when it comes to in-game mechanics.