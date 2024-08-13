Geoff Keighley has announced that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle to be shown in action at Opening Night Livethe event that the journalist presents every year and which will open the 2024 edition of Gamescom in Cologne.
“Tune into Gamescom Opening Night Live for a new look at Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle Tuesday 20th August, live from 8pm“, Keighley wrote, without specifying what kind of presentation it will be.
In light of what Microsoft has already shown, however, we imagine that it will be a gameplay demo for the title from MachineGames, which is still mostly shrouded in mystery when it comes to in-game mechanics.
The story is there, the atmosphere too: and the gameplay?
The Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle presentation last June served to introduce the game’s characters, the villain on duty and some of the settings that we will be able to explore during the campaign, but It was mostly composed of intermission sequences.
Precisely for this reason, it is reasonable to assume that at Gamescom we will be able to take a look at the actual gameplay of this ambitious tie-in, which mixes first-person action, combat and environmental puzzles to bring the typical atmosphere of the Indiana Jones saga to the screen.
And who knows, maybe in Cologne it will also be possible to clarify some rumours related to the localisation work on the game, which seems to be encountering difficulties to the point of put Italian dubbing at risk and in other languages.
